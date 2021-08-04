1 killed, 1 injured in 2 West Palm Beach shootings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man is dead and another injured after two shootings in West Palm Beach.

At 12:02 p.m. West Palm Beach police responded to a Shotspotter call in the 500 block of 47th Street.

Officers learned that a man was shot in the ankle and driven to the hospital by a privately owned vehicle.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say a white Honda was seen leaving the area. There is no additional suspect information.

At 12:27 p.m. officers responded to another Shotspotter call in the 600 block of 5th Street.

Officers located a man lying in the street suffering from gunshot wound(s).

The man died as a result of his injuries.

Their investigation revealed that a vehicle drive by the area and began shooting. A white Honda was also seen leaving the area at this shooting.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.