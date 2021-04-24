1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 8:32 p.m. along the 900 block of 13th Street.

Police said the gunman shot three pedestrians, who appeared to have been targeted, and then fled the scene.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or the Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

