Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in West Palm Beach this afternoon

DeSantis to speak at Palm Beach Atlantic University at 3:15 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference where he spoke of new law enforcement legislation that will be introduced during the upcoming session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 12:43:52-05

Watch live below at 3:15 p.m.

Florida's governor will be in Palm Beach County this afternoon where he is scheduled to speak at a college in West Palm Beach.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference at Palm Beach Atlantic University at 3:15 p.m., according to a statement from the governor's office.

He will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.

No other details were immediately available.

DeSantis has made headlines this week for his statements about wanting Florida to "reevaluate" AP classes following an ongoing controversy involving an African American studies course.

