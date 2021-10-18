West Palm Beach contractor arrested on theft, fraud charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested a West Palm Beach contractor who received 50 percent deposit to remodel a bathroom but never completed the job.

According to detectives, Adrian Gonzalez, owner of Del Mar Flooring, LLC., was hired by a victim to remodel a bathroom. Investigators said the victim signed an agreement and gave Gonzalez a 50 percent deposit to begin the project. Five months went by and Gonzalez never followed through on the job.

On Sept. 2, the victim sent a certified letter to Gonzalez demanding she be reimbursed for the project he never completed, however, after 30 days he never replied, according to authorities.

After further investigation, detectives arrested Gonzalez on Oct. 13 and they believe there could be additional victims.

Take a good look. Has this man worked on your home or business?



Adrian Gonzalez was hired through his company Del Mar Flooring, LLC., to do a bathroom remodel. He received a 50% deposit and never completed the job.



Detectives believe there could be additional victims. RT pic.twitter.com/avHSlTCb4W — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) October 18, 2021

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who had contact with Del Mar Flooring, LLC, owned by Gonzalez, and believe they may be victim of contractor fraud theft, to contact Detective Greg Gerbasi at 561-688-5236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.