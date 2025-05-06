WELLINGTON, Fla. — Strong storms hit from the Treasure Coast all the way down to Palm Beach County, leaving bent trees, downed power lines and lots and lots of hail in its wake.

‘You Could Feel the Roof Shaking’: Wellington resident recounts hailstorm destruction

“It sounded like a freight train,” said Diane Kravitsky.

Kravitsky walked Hoffman through her daughter’s home. She says the two were working when a dark storm cloud rolled in. She says her 200lb potted plants came crashing down, and she even saw squirrels flying through the air and being blown off their perch in the yard.

Her focus was to get to a safe space.

“Trying to get in the door, to get into the safe space. Couldn't open it, just the wind, the pressure there was. You could feel the pressure. You could feel the roof shaking.”

She’s not alone, a massive tree uprooted just across the street from the National Polo Center. Around the area, more trees litter the streets. some power lines came down and hail damage across the area.

Searching for answers, I reached out to the Village of Wellington, they told me the National Weather Service confirmed a wind gust of 52 mph and reports of quarter-size hail in the area near Lake Worth Road in Wellington.

The village says that at this time, no injuries have been reported.

Florida Power and Light doesn’t have any reports of power outages in that area either.

Kravitsky says she feels lucky that she and her daughter weren’t hurt.

“We're lucky. Because we got caught by surprise with that. It was, I was trying to I was trying to work, she was trying to work, and then all of a sudden, it was insane.”

