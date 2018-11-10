Woman trampled at football game reunited with doctors

WELLINGTON, Fla. - It's been nearly three months since the shooting at a Palm Beach Central High School football game.

A woman was seriously injured after she was trampled during the mayhem. On Friday, she reunited with the doctors at Wellington Regional Medical Center and emergency crews who cared for her.

"I'm walking and healing," said Kimberly Briard, who has come a long way since three months ago.

She was trampled by dozens of people while running from the scene of an active shooter at Palm Beach Central High School.

"All of the sudden saw a bunch of people running out from the school," said Dione Ambrogio a firefighter for Greenacres Fire Rescue.

Miraculously, these paramedics from Greenacres fire rescue happened to be driving by.

"We got her onto a stretcher, put her in back of the rescue - my main concern was getting her off the scene," said Ambrogio.

Briard said if that crew wasn't at the right place at the right time, it would've taken even longer for another paramedic crew to make it to the scene amid the chaos.

"It really was a blessing that they were already there," she said. “They weren't called, they were driving by and stopped."

She was badly injured and needed total hip replacement by staff, led by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Sama of Wellington Regional Medical Center.

"She broke her femur bone, which was one of the biggest bones," he said. "We're happy to say she's doing superb. She's walking essentially without an assistive device at this point already."

Those doctors, staff, and EMTs who helped Briard that day and the months to follow were honored Friday at the hospital's Call of the Quarter event.

“This is for everyone who took care of me," said Briard.

And while she still struggles with the emotional pain, Briard says she's counting her blessings, thanks to her heroes.

“It's one day at a time still," she said. “I'll continue to heal and work hard. I'll get back to where I need to be and better -- and stronger."

As far as the rest of the healing process, Briard is going to physical therapy three times a week and just has regular check-ups with her doctor now.