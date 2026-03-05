WELLINGTON, Fla. — Those over 55 in Wellington have access to a free ride-sharing program designed to help them get around town and access essential services.

The FreeBee Rides program is a free, unlimited, on-demand shuttle service for residents in the Village of Wellington.

Wellington's FreeBee ride program gives free, on-demand transportation

It is available to residents 55 and older. It provides transportation anywhere within Wellington boundaries, to Palms West Hospital and surrounding medical offices, along US-441 from Southern Boulevard to Lake Worth Road, and along both sides of Southern Boulevard between State Road 7 and Flying Cow Road.

The service runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The program does not operate on Sundays or on the following holidays: New Year's Day, Memorial Day, July 4th, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

To be eligible, riders must be 55 or older and a resident of Wellington. To register, eligible residents must visit the Wellington Community Center at 12150 Forest Hill Boulevard and bring a photo ID and a water or utility bill for a one-time registration.

Residents can also email their information to rides@wellingtonfl.gov.

Once registered, riders can call dispatch at 855-918-3733 or download the FreeBee app to request a ride. Rides are available for same-day service with an average wait time of 15 minutes. Riders can also schedule trips up to five days in advance.

Jennifer Brito, the community services director, said the program has made a significant impact since launching.

"We've given the seniors the ability and be able to socialize, but also to be able to access the programs and services," Brito said. "We have three cars, which helps with wait times. Since May 2024, we've been able to offer 18,823 rides."

The FreeBee ride-share service is also available in Fort Pierce and Delray Beach.

