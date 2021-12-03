Watch
Wellington to hold virtual meeting regarding new golf cart ordinance

New guidelines will take effect March 28, 2022
Pathways in Wellington are used by golf carts, joggers, bikers and walkers.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 03, 2021
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A newly-approved ordinance regarding golf carts in Wellington is prompting a virtual public meeting Wednesday.

The village approved in September to authorize the operation of golf carts on designated roads and pathways.

The ordinance does not regulate golf cart use within gated communities or on private or semi-private property, including retail parking lots and private roads.

Participants at the public hearing on Wednesday will hear from village staff and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office regarding the new golf cart guidelines.

Registration is required to attend the 6 p.m. meeting. Click here to register.

Residents may submit questions in advance to planninginfo@wellingtonfl.gov no later than Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

The new golf cart ordinance takes effect March 28, 2022.

