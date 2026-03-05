WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington's summer camp registration is already drawing a crowd — more than 160 kids have signed up since registration opened this week, and the village says remaining spots are disappearing quickly.

Registration for 13- to 15-year-olds opens Friday, with only 40 spots available. If past years are any indication, those slots could be gone within the hour.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Wellington summer camp registration opens with more than 160 kids already signed up

Each age group has a set number of spots. Once they're filled, registration closes — and for some groups, that happens in the first 60 minutes.

Athletic program manager Ryan Hagopian said the demand has grown because of what the camp offers.

"So the first year we went to an online registration, it was pretty much just open, you know, to everybody. And it sold out. Each age group sold out within minutes," Hagopian said.

Hagopian said the full-day experience is a big part of why families keep coming back.

The village has made changes in recent years to make the process fairer. Registration is now online through the village's civic rec system, and Wellington residents get a 24-hour priority window before spots open to non-residents.

Resident Kylie Plevin remembers what registration used to be like before those changes.

"There was probably, I would say, about 100 people, 50 to 100, probably more like 75 to 100 people in front of me," Plevin said.

Plevin said the old in-person-only system left her empty-handed after a long wait.

"I was pretty frustrated. I waited for hours to just even get up there, and by the time I got there, it was already all taken," Plevin said.

That was 2 years ago. Since then, the shift to online registration has made the process more accessible — but no less competitive.

Families can register for one week, multiple weeks, or all 10 weeks of camp. Residents pay $185 a week. Non-residents pay $210 a week.

Hagopian said the camp fills a real need for families.

"Because I know summer camp is a need. It's not always just a want," Hagopian said.

Hagopian encourages families to register as early as possible.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

