Wellington shooting sends man to hospital after altercation

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A person was shot following an alternation between a man and woman in Wellington on Tuesday night, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place at about 9 p.m. in the 13900 block of Barberry Court.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the shooting victim, but he "elected not to supply deputies information." The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies later learned that an alteration occurred between a man and woman, which resulted in a third party getting involved and the man being shot.

The man who was shot is expected to survive, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is active and ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.