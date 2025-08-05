Wellington residents hope HOA addresses persistent rat infestation

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Residents in Wellington’s Meadowland Cove community are expressing their frustrations over a persistent rat infestation that has plagued the neighborhood for months. After contacting WPTV for assistance, they feel their concerns were finally being acknowledged.

Michael Bell, a concerned resident, reached out to WPTV after raising issues with the homeowners association (HOA) but receiving no clear solutions.

“It’s disgusting,” Bell said regarding the infestation that has become commonplace, with rats frequently seen running through backyards.

Following the airing of Bell's concerns last week, HOA president Robin Thompson contacted him sharing a plan to combat the infestation. Thompson’s plans include pest control measures and looking into preventative strategies.

Bell remains cautiously optimistic.

“It feels like they’re trying to do the right thing,” he said.

However, not all residents feel equally informed.

“I haven’t heard anything yet.,” Linda Hustad Johnston said, expressing her frustrations— only finding out about the plans when told by WPTV.

The HOA, in a statement, says it is also seeking legal opinions to encourage residents to properly maintain fruit trees, which have contributed to the rodent issues.

“There are some houses that have banana trees and mangoes that they're not taking them down,” Johnston said, supporting the initiative.

Many residents feel empowered after reaching out to WPTV. Johnston pointed out that despite being aware of the infestation for months, little action was taken until external pressure was applied.

“They’ve known about it for at least two and a half to three months, and nothing was done,” she said.

While residents await further investigation from the Village of Wellington, Bell echoed a sentiment many share: “Crickets, crickets, nothing.”

Both Bell and Johnston hope for positive changes in the community’s approach to the rodent problem. But are waiting until they see real action before they believe anything will be done.

“Talk the talk. Walk the walk. Let’s see if they do it,” Bell said.

Residents have decided to give the HOA roughly 60 days to implement changes before pursuing the potential replacement of the board.