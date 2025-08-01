WELLINGTON, Fla. — Residents in a Wellington community are expressing urgent concerns about a worsening rat infestation that has persisted for several months. Neighbors report that the rats have become a pervasive problem, with sightings occurring frequently.

Michael Bell, a resident of Meadowland Cove, shared his frustrations, stating that the sound of the rats, often described as resembling cats fighting, has contributed to a high level of anxiety among residents.

"We're at our wits' end," Bell said. "It's stressful."

WATCH BELOW: Wellington community dealing with 'disgusting' rat problem

Wellington community dealing with 'disgusting' rat problem

Another neighbor, Julien Almeida, mentioned he is capturing rats daily and has already killed 61 since May.

Almeida said the problem is "growing and growing every day."

The presence of rats has created fear for the health and safety of both children and pets in the area.

Concerns include the transmission of diseases such as leptospirosis and hantavirus, according to Dr. Kleper D. Almeida, an infectious disease specialist for the Palm Beach Health Network.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria, which can be transmitted through contact with water or soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals, including rats. Symptoms can range from mild flu-like signs to more severe manifestations, which may include liver damage, renal failure, respiratory distress, and even meningitis in more extreme cases.

Hantavirus refers to a group of viruses transmitted to humans primarily through contact with rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. Infection can lead to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a severe respiratory disease characterized by fatigue, fever, muscle aches, dizziness, and difficulty breathing, which can rapidly progress to life-threatening conditions.

Despite multiple complaints to the Village of Wellington, officials have said they cannot verify the infestation without being invited into the community. This response has frustrated residents, who feel they have already extended an open invitation for inspection.

The homeowners' association (HOA) has also been approached by residents seeking assistance but say there has been little actionable follow-up.

Jennifer Markee from the HOA pointed to fruit trees as a contributing factor but did not provide details on remedies being implemented.

Residents are now turning to the media for help, expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of response from both the village and the HOA.

"It's ridiculous that the village gave us this response," Bell said.

Many residents are at their breaking point and are considering leaving the neighborhood if conditions do not improve.

As the situation continues to escalate, residents are eager for effective solutions to this growing problem.

"We don't want to live here. It's really disgusting, and we've had it," Bell said.