Wellington man wins $1.75 million jackpot playing Florida Lottery

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington man became one of Palm Beach County's newest millionaires this week.

The Florida Lottery said Wednesday that Gilberto Rodriguez claimed the $1.75 million Florida Lotto jackpot from a drawing held on July 24.

Rodriguez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.37 million.

Lottery officials said Rodriguez purchased his winning quick-pick ticket from a Publix located at 127 South State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach.

The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.