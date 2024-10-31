Wellington husband, wife arrested after tow truck driver dodges gunfire while repossessing Maserati

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A husband and wife are accused of attempted murder after a tow truck driver said he was shot at inside a gated community in Wellington.

Investigators said it all happened at the Grand Isles community along Moon Bay Circle when a repossessor tried to tow a Maserati but was met with gunfire.

WPTV Wellington reporter Michael Hoffman combed through the case and got reactions from those living in the area.

The shooting took place at 1 a.m. Wednesday when Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said Brian and Lori Martin chased down the tow truck driver and faced a hail of gunfire.

According to the arrest affidavit, a tow truck driver told investigators as he was strapping down the Maserati when he saw the suspect, "Brian Martin come outside with no shirt on holding a black handgun."

Fearing for his life, he told deputies he drove to the front gate of the community but noticed the couple close behind him. That's when the driver told investigators that Brian Martin "lowered his window and began shooting at him."

Deputies took the couple into custody and later found a "black semi-automatic handgun in the passenger door."

The early-morning shooting was a surprise to people who live and work near the neighborhood.

"It's crazy," resident Tom Robidoux said. "It's supposed to be a nice neighborhood."

Jay Cantor lives in Wellington and said this incident doesn't change how he feels about his community.

"I just feel safe here," Cantor said. "You know, inside my community, especially."

With that said, he noted that the whole situation could have been avoided.

"Just call the police and let them take care of someone's towing your car," Cantor said. "And if they don't give you a good reason, you know, call the police and get them involved."

The couple made their first appearances in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Thursday morning.

Brian Martin faces attempted murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, improper exhibition of a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Lori Martin is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.