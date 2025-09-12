'We continue to stand as one nation': Wellington holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony 

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington joined communities across the nation in memory of victims, first responders, and fallen officers from the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Twenty-four years since terrorists unleashed one of the largest domestic attacks on American soil, Americans young and old united across churches, community centers, and memorial sites promising to "never forget."

Wellington community holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony for first responders

“Today we remember the courage of firefighters, police, doctors, nurses and ordinary citizens who placed their lives in harm’s way for the sake of others,” said Pastor Cory Britt in prayer. "We remember those on Flight 93 who gave up their tomorrow so others might have one today,” he continued.

Wellington City Hall served as the backdrop for Thursday’s remembrance ceremony, where officials paid tribute to law enforcement and first responders.

“It was hard to say what you’re thinking because it was massive,” said retired NYPD Detective Joseph Toscano.

Toscano was one hundreds of first officers on the front lines that morning.

“On that day we lost 14 of our guys in one shot,” Toscano painfully recalls.

“It was hard trying to get an idea of who’s missing,” said Toscano.

Toscano, who now lives in Boca Raton, says he dedicates his time to training future officers and first responders.

“We give everything that we have, everything we’ve ever learned, and we give it to this next generation of first responders," he said.

Hundreds of first responders were killed during the Sept. 11 attacks, including friends of retired NYPD officer Ernie Zimmerman. He says it’s a testament to the sacrifices they make every day.

“All those cops and firemen shouldn’t have been killed. If they didn’t rush in and try to help people. But that’s what we’re trained to do; help people. I mean, that’s the whole job.” Zimmerman said.

Thursday’s ceremony included presentation of colors from the American Legion Post 390 Color Guard and presentations by Troop 125, Troop 222 and Club Scout Pack 125.