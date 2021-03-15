Village of Wellington offering rent and utility assistance for residents

VILLAGE OF WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington is rolling out a lifeline for residents behind on their rent and utility payments.

Starting Monday, the planning and zoning department will begin accepting applications for the Temporary Covid-19 Rental and Utility Assistance Program.

The program provides help to low and moderate-income families impacted financially by the pandemic.

If approved, you can receive a one-time payment up to $5,000 for rental assistance and $500 for utilities assistance.

Payments will be made directly to your landlord or utility company.

In order to qualify, you must be able to show proof that your income was impacted by the pandemic.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to apply, click here