Two new wheelchairs donated to kids by Chariots of Love

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Two kids in Palm Beach County who are mobility-challenged are getting a much needed upgrade that will improve their lives.

Chariots of Love, a nonprofit organization that provides free wheelchairs and repairs for children and young adults, donated wheelchairs for two kids at the Wellington Community Center on Saturday as a part of their "gift of mobility" efforts.

"His other wheelchair broke and it just kept breaking and there was no way for us to get him a new one. So the fact that Valerie was able to help us out with this is just. There aren’t words to express it," said Jennifer Sperring, mother of one of the recipients.

Both kids also received drones.

Nine other candidates will receive wheelchairs in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the organization, visit https://www.chariotsoflove.org/.

