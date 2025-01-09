The Wellington Equestrian Festival is back with big prizes in 2025

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) is officially upon us and this year, it's under new management.

CEO Murray Kessler said his goal is simple: Make this the biggest event in the United States every year.

"New stadium lighting, and we've raised prize money from half a million for our Rolex Finale to $750,000," said Kessler. "That's what's bringing in some of the best riders in the world."

WPTV CEO Murray Kessler CEO shares what's new about the 2025 Wellington Equestrian Festival.

On top of the extra cash for riders this year, Wellington International is introducing the U.S. Equestrian Open. The goal is to boost the name and profile of equestrian sports as we head into the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. It's an idea that makes Lillie Keenan's ears perk up.

"The goal is obviously getting to L.A. The steppingstone to that is the world championships next year. I plan to do that, and every year, I plan to jump in Wellington before," said Keenan, who loves any chance she can come to perform at Wellington International. "I have been coming to Wellington since I was 8 years old. I'm 28, so this is my 20th year."

WPTV U.S. Nations Cup rider Lillie Keenan talks about her years of experience and her plans for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Her 20th year started with a bang.

"To be back at a place that feels like home is a great experience," Keenan said. "I won the class this morning, my very first class back."

Keenan is a U.S. Nations Cup rider who is ranked within the top 30 in the world. Her story serves as an inspiration for young women, like Angelina Cifaratta, hoping to follow in her footsteps.

WPTV Angelina Cifaratta shares her enthusiasm about the Wellington Equestrian Festival.

"I've been riding since I was six," Cifaratta said. "I'm super excited to see the different horses and classes that WEF has to offer."

If you missed out on the first few weeks of the Wellington Equestrian Festival, it will run through March 30.