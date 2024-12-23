The crafty way a Wellington High student athlete is raising money for his athletic department

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — In the spirit of the holidays, a student at Wellington High School is selling handcrafted trees and to help gather money for his school's sports department.

Michael Guido grew up in Loxahatchee, playing nearly every sport. But wrestling, boxing, and track were always his favorites.

"I like not having to rely on other people. Knowing that if I mess up, it's on me and knowing I have to improve myself,” said Guido a multi-sport athlete at Wellington Community High School.

He credits sports for teaching him many life lessons.

"It makes me feel good, especially when I'm winning. Winning makes me feel good. Losing is good too, because you learn what you need to build on," said Guido.

Recently, he joined the school's wrestling team.

"For sports, we have to raise $100 for insurance, and you have to get stuff for the hotels you have to go to and the meets you have to go to," said Guido.

Instead of selling candy or asking people for money, Guido grabbed hardwood, a saw, and a nail gun.

"We're building trees, and we're selling them. We cut them all up, nail them all in," said Guido.

The handcrafted trees allow families to paint them and enjoy some fun during Christmas.

His initial goal was $100 dollars, but he’s far surpassed it — raising more than $500.

Guido says he’s spreading the love, now helping raise money for the school's track and field team.

"I like giving them to people because they say thank you, and they appreciate me for building stuff instead of just going and begging for money. I like seeing the joy on their face and giving them to their kids to decorate them,” said Guido.