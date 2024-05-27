South Florida National Cemetery expands for Memorial Day ceremony

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Memorial Day ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery was set in its newly created gathering area.

The addition is part of planned expansion for the cemetery, which is the only National Cemetery for military, veterans and their eligible dependents in South Florida.

WPTV Anchor and Navy Veteran Mike Trim emceed the ceremony Monday at the cemetery on State Road 7 in Wellington.

More than 43,000 veterans and their family members are laid to rest at the cemetery. Some who are buried there held high military awards like the Silver Star and Purple Heart. The burials are done at no cost to the families.

The cemetery is in it’s phase two expansion right now providing more space for veterans and their eligible dependents.

Memorial Day is special here.

“Memorial Day ceremony allows us to show all the families of all the veterans placed here how important they are to us and why they made the right decision by trusting us with their loved ones care in perpetuity,” Assistant Director of South Florida National Cemetery Marcos DeJesus said.

To learn how you or your eligible family members can be buried at the cemetery, click here.