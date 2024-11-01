Reports of gun, brawl, shots fired prompt law enforcement response to Wellington's Olympia neighborhood

WELLINGTON, Fla. — It was a busy Halloween night for Palm Beach County deputies who responded to the Olympia neighborhood in Wellington.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the Olympia guard house — located at the intersection of Fatio and Shearson boulevards at 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said there was an initial call made by Olympia security employee, who reported a person with a gun at the clubhouse. However, when deputies arrived they were informed by several minors and security personnel that the situation involved only a verbal altercation.

While at the scene, the sheriff's office said deputies conferred with off-duty employment Florida Fish and Wildlife officers who confirmed the incident was verbal and did not involve any weapons.

However, while still at the scene, deputies said they received an additional report of a physical altercation among a group of minors in the area. While searching the crowd, deputies reported hearing gunshots nearby.

Although crowds of minors were seen fleeing the area, the sheriff's office said no injuries or victims were found.

Additional deputies arrived at the scene to manage the crowd, search for potential victims, witnesses and evidence.

The sheriff's office said a witness they interviewed at the scene reported seeing several minors engaged in a fight at the intersection. The witness told them that when they tried to record the incident with his cellphone, he heard two gunshots but did not see a shooter or a firearm.

The sheriff's office has not reported any arrests in the incident.

The agency said this remains an active investigation. Anyone with further information or video is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.