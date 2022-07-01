Plane that took off from Wellington crashes into Connecticut river

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A plane that took off from an airstrip in Wellington later crashed into a Connecticut river Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

A single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported engine issues before it landed in the Quinnipiac River near Tweed New Haven Airport in New Haven, Connecticut about 5:40 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said three people were on board the aircraft. However, a report by WVIT-TV said a husband, wife and their dog were aboard.

Rick Fontana, the director of emergency operations with the city of New Haven, confirmed that the plane took off from Wellington at the Aero Club.

The plane landed on protected oyster beds, so crews were trying to carefully remove the aircraft from the water Friday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Everyone on board was rescued, but the names of the people have not been released.