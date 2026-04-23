Palm Beach County parents express concern after measles case at Wellington High School

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Parents are expressing concern after the School District of Palm Beach County announced Wednesday that a member of the Wellington Community High School community contracted measles.

The district is not saying if the infected individual is a student or a staff member, only noting the person was not at school while contagious.

WATCH BELOW: Parents express concern after measles case

Parents express concern after measles case at Wellington High School

Neil Cohen, a parent who received an email from the district about the diagnosis, expressed his worry.

"It's not just something the human body can fight off," Cohen said. "Yeah, pretty nervous, thank goodness he got his vaccination."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls measles a "very contagious" disease that can cause "serious health complications." According to the CDC, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, also known as an MMR, is 97% effective at preventing measles.

Cases are increasing across the country. Last year, the CDC reported 2,288 people contracted the serious and sometimes deadly disease. So far this year, more than 1,748 people have been infected.

WPTV dug through Department of Health records to obtain local vaccination rates.

The documents reveal that high school students in Palm Beach County (2014-2017) had a vaccination rate of around 91.5% when they entered kindergarten.

For the most recent kindergarten class (2026) in Palm Beach County, the Department of Health reported 88.3% received their vaccinations.

A pediatric infectious disease specialist with the Palm Beach Health Network said the small drop makes it more likely the disease could spread.

"That (vaccination) number drop, it just increases the chance of that virus being communicated throughout a community," the specialist said.

In the local coverage area, Palm Beach County had the lowest percentage of kindergarten student immunizations, while Okeechobee County had the highest at 93.5%.

Statewide, Florida has the fourth-highest number of measles cases (130 cases as of April 16) in the country, according to the CDC.

Outside Wellington Community High School, some parents felt less concerned because the district said local health officials confirmed the affected individual was not on campus while contagious.

"I feel safe. Now if they were in school, it's different," Eli Shabo said.

A spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County said it hosts immunization events at the school district's office.

"Schools are required to follow state laws regarding vaccination compliance and exemptions. Public health authorities remain the appropriate source for broader medical guidance, and we encourage families with specific questions to consult their healthcare provider," the school district said in a statement.

WPTV

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