Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia

Sheriff's spokeswoman says domestic-related shooting involved estranged couple
A man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside the Olympia subdivision in Wellington.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jan 21, 2023
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV on Saturday.

Deputies were called to a double shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, inside the Olympia subdivision.

When deputies arrived, they found the man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Barbera said the domestic-related shooting involved an estranged couple with two children in common.

She said the man and woman were the only people inside the home at the time.

The man has been identified as Stephen Smith, 45. The woman's age and identity were being withheld at the request of the family.

