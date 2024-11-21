New Publix opens in Wellington featuring wine bar, coffee shop

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A new Publix grocery store opened Thursday in Wellington featuring a few amenities that may have visitors sticking around long after filling up their shopping carts.

Located at the Courtyard Shops, the 58,834 square-foot store at 13880 Wellington Trace, will feature both a Pours wine bar and coffee shop.

In addition to the normal grocery store departments, the store will also have burrito, pizza and pasta bars.

If that isn't enough, there will also be upstairs and outside seating and an adjacent Publix Liquors store.

"We are excited to open this much-anticipated store," Publix spokeswoman Lindsey Willis said. "We look forward to welcoming our customers to their new Wellington Publix, introducing them to an array of new offerings and providing them with the service and quality products they know and love."

The bar area of the store offers locally roasted coffee, wine, beer and kombucha on tap, acai bowls and smoothies that customers can enjoy while shopping in-store or relaxing in the venue.

Other amenities at the store include the following, according to Publix:

THE PUBLIX DELI features a full-service deli counter, as well as handcrafted old-world delicacies, cured sausages, soppressata and aged prosciutto. The deli also offers an international selection of olives, antipastos, hummus and more than 200 artisan cheeses from the United States and around the world.

THE PRODUCE DEPARTMENT carries organic and conventionally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, with locally grown produce and exotic choices from around the world. The floral department stocks bouquets bursting with colors depicting the changing seasons.

THE PUBLIX BAKERY is a scratch bakery that offers an array of cakes, cookies and pies as well as wedding cakes and decadent desserts made by skilled decorators. Breads and rolls are baked fresh throughout the day. Customers will be tempted by bakery treats like cheesecake, cupcakes and jumbo muffins.

THE MEAT DEPARTMENT features custom cuts of meats, including Publix private label all-natural and organic GreenWise chicken. Customers seeking a home-cooked meal with minimal prep time can choose from ready-to-cook items prepared fresh daily.

A FULL-SERVICE SEAFOOD DEPARTMENT carries fresh seafood delivered throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised fish, as well as a wide variety of shellfish. Publix’s whole fish and fillets are fresh, never frozen. Sushi chefs create delectable hand-rolled selections daily.

THE WINE DEPARTMENT offers an expanded variety of premium and specialty wines from the United States and around the world, along with a large selection of champagnes and sparkling wines. The selection also includes fine wines made with organic grapes.

FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY will also include a large variety of body care products and a wide selection of natural and conventional vitamins, minerals and supplements as well as a drive-thru.

Publix said this is the 16th location in Florida with a POURS wine and coffee bar.