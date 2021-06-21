New golf cart regulations up for debate in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — New regulations for golf carts will be the focus of Tuesday's village council meeting in Wellington.

The issue of golf carts has gained attention since last fall when the village council began reviewing a study on golf carts in the community.

Staff took the study and ordinance to five committees and a village-wide neighborhood watch from December through March.

A final workshop was held May 24 where a draft ordinance and recommendations were presented.

Officials said the most common comments and concerns heard during these meetings included underage drivers, reckless driving, too many people in the cart and golf carts not yielding to pedestrians.

If the new ordinance is passed, it would do the following:

Allow golf cart drivers to be 14 years and older on pathways consistent with the state allowance for 14 years and older to drive golf carts on neighborhood streets

Prohibit nighttime use of golf carts

Establish the maximum number of passengers based on the number of seats

Authorizing the operation of golf carts on designated village roads and designated multi-modal pathways subject to specific restrictions and consistent with federal and state law

No requirement for registration for golf carts, as golf carts are exempted from state registration requirements. Any golf cart registration programs are limited to the pathways

No requirement for insurance or affidavit, consistent with state statutes.

Implement a golf cart safety education campaign utilizing videos and social media

Violators would receive a warning if they are found to be breaking the rules but would be subject to a $35 fine for a second violation and $50 fine for a third violation.

The ordinance would not apply to the operation of golf carts within gated communities or on other privately-owned roads within the village.

The new rules would become effective 180 days after being adopted following a tentative second reading, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 10.

Click here to read the full ordinance under consideration.