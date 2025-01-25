WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Movies at Wellington, a staple in the Wellington area for more than a decade, closed its doors for the last time Friday.

We learned today through a Facebook post that after many years, the theater could no longer stay afloat due to rising costs.

Employees say other businesses in plaza are doing OK

Movies at Wellington suddenly closes its doors, citing rising costs

WPTV's Michael Hoffman checked in with the businesses at the Wellington Marketplace to see if it's the area, or just a sign of the times.

Hoffman spoke with Manny Toro, who's been going to the theater with his friends for years. Now, he works at Tulum Mexican Cuisine, a brand new restaurant with his family, which he says is a success.

“Does it surprise you that there's a business right over here that is closing its doors because it's not making enough, and yet you guys are booming?” asked Hoffman.

“I mean, that's great for us and not so great for them,” said Toro. “To be honest, I am really surprised.”

Movies at Wellington/Facebook

We also checked in with the Fresh Pita Club next door. They’ve been here for three years, and they say business is booming.

Fresh Pita Club employee Natalie Laudonio says one of the former employees from the theater even came in the other day asking for work.

“[She] asked if we were hiring because they were let go with no notice a day before,” she said.

“Did that surprise you?” asked Hoffman.

“Very, very much,” she responded.

She says seeing the theater close is sad, but not surprising.

“Eight dollars for a matinee, you can't beat it,” said Laudonio. “I just think that it's been years. It's kind of run down. It needed some upgrades. Hopefully, they do something else with this for families. Then if, you know, make it something where people are going to want to go.”