Man swipes clinical research samples valued at $75K from Alzheimer's Research and Treatment Center

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A man is wanted in connection with the theft of clinical research samples from a facility in Wellington earlier this year, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday.

Investigators said the items were stolen Jan. 24 at about 5:31 p.m. from the Alzheimer's Research and Treatment Center located at the 2700 block of State Road 7.

The sheriff's office said the man "helped himself" to multiple boxes left unattended in front of the business.

The stolen samples are valued at $75,000, but no patient information was compromised, according to authorities.

However, investigators said the clinical trials had to be suspended pending re-testing.

The sheriff's office said the thief was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver, four-door Honda Civic.

The agency told WPTV that they waited to announce the theft nearly two months later because the detective had exhausted other avenues of the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).