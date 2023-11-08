Man faces DUI manslaughter charge 8 months after crash in Wellington

Eight months after a 71-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wellington, a 19-year-old man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Gabriel Glushien, of Wellington, was 18 at the time of crashreported at 1:09 p.m. March 9 on Greenview Shores Boulevard and Wellington Trace.

He was driving a 2012 BMW M5 northbound at a high rate of speed, approaching the entrance to Courtyard Shops at Wellington, PBSO said in a crash report.

At the same time, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Aristides Guerra was heading southbound on Greenview Shores Boulevard in the left lane to turn into Courtyard Shops.

The Jeep began to make a left turn and the BMW violently struck the passenger side of Guerra's vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Guerra's Jeep became engulfed in flames, trapping him inside and killing him.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly once they arrived, but it was too late to save Guerra.

The sheriff's office report indicated that Glushien was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He was taken to Wellington Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon he was booked in the Palm Beach County Jail.