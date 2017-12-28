Local teen donates soccer balls to kids in need

WELLINGTON, Fla. - A local teen saw a need and decided to do something about it.

14-year-old Alex Schneider has a lot of soccer balls. His love affair started at age 4. But two years ago, his hobby rolled into something new when he realized there were other kids that loved the game but didn't have the gear.

"We've actually met some kids that come to practice in regular sneakers and we've seen some kids that just don't have balls that come to practice," said Alex.

He got the idea to start 'Alex Free Kicks.'

Two by two collecting spikes and the occasional ball. Asking coaches and teams to donate what they've outgrown.

After five seasons of stockpiling, there are almost too many balls to count.

Alex decided his first give away would be to kids at the Boys and Girls club in Wellington.

The kids could barely wait to get their hands on the balls. And when they found out they could keep them, for some, the excitement on a scale of 1 to 100.

For Alex, the giveaway was more gratifying than he imagined. He's going to keep collecting and maybe pass on his passion for soccer...giving someone else a kick start.



