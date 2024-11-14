'It's very difficult': Wellington equestrian suffers brain injury after fall

A Wellington equestrian is recovering in the hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury while training last Wednesday.

Family members are seeking answers for 55-year-old Gregory Prince Jr., who unexpectedly fell off his horse.

His partner, Kyla Makhloghi, says Prince is currently at St. Mary’s Hospital fighting through a brain bleed.

Makhloghi says Prince's assistant noticed his horse came running to the stable with sand on its side. The assistant then found Prince on the ground, and he was then airlifted to St.Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach.

WPTV “There’s not a single person that knows him, that’s met him, that doesn’t think the world of him," stated Kyla Makhloghi.

"I didn't think in my wildest dreams that this would be where we are," stated Makhloghi. "It's very difficult to say the least."

While loved ones wait for Prince to gain consciousness, they say the support has been immense.

"That has become so evident and so critical in his time."

Family members say Prince was a professional trainer and was raised riding horses.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help with medical costs, and they say Prince has a long road of recovery ahead.