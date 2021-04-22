Gov. Ron DeSantis heading to Wellington and Lake Worth Beach on Thursday

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Wellington for an "environmental announcement" and will visit the Palm Beach County Foodbank on Thursday.

You can watch DeSantis speak at the Stormwater Treatment Area 1 East at 10:30 a.m. in this article and on our Facebook page. You can also watch the governor visit the food bank at 11:30 a.m.

The environmental announcement comes on the 51st celebration of Earth Day in the United States.

DeSantis is expected to discuss the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project which received the required federal permit in June.

The project is meant to purify water in the Florida Everglades. The South Florida Water Management District is now working on the project site for a 6,500-acre stormwater treatment wetland south of Lake Okeechobee.