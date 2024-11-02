Family that lost 'everything' in EF3 tornado one step closer to getting back on feet

We brought you the story of the Buera family after Hurricane Milton.

We spoke with them after their home and car were destroyed by tornadoes in Wellington. But now, that family brought to its knees by tragedy is getting a helping hand, bringing them one step closer to getting back on their feet thanks to the donation of a car.

Today, the Buera family got their hands on the keys to a new lease on life. Mother, Mariela, is a food delivery worker who was out of work when her car was destroyed. Now she can get to work and her daughter can get to school.

“I felt like a hitchhiker, honestly,” said Carolina Buera. “Everyone, like, took me to school, took me to work. It was a different person every day, so I never even knew if I had a ride or not that day. So it honestly helps me, and it doesn't, like, keep me overthinking, 'Will I have a ride to school? Will my mom have a job?'"

Weather News Family faces difficult recovery after 'everything got destroyed' Michael Hoffman

It was a combined effort from charities. Eat Better Live Better facilitated help from the organizations. Wheels from the Heart got the car to the family.

Porcaro Law Group sponsored one year of oil changes, Prime IV Hydration sponsored a $150 gas card and The Starboard Group donated more than $400 to get the family a tag, all with the goal of giving the family a hand up.

“When the business community comes together with the nonprofit community, we can change lives more than we could alone,” said Debra Tendrich, founder of Eat Better Live Better. “And so this is a really, really amazing example, especially as we go into the holiday season, where if we can come together and collaborate more, we can do more. And this is a beautiful example. I can't wait to watch them drive off in their new car and show what this — I like to say a power couple — of how a power group that was able to come and change his family's life."

The family says it’s incredible to see all this community support after they say they hit their rock bottom.

WPTV

“I hope most people don't go through this phase of their life when you really feel rock bottom,” said Buera. “It'll be a horrible, worst feeling of your life to feel like you're so much at the bottom, but when you get picked back up by just one hand, you realize anything's possible, just with God and the community and the people around you that you don't even know, maybe you'll meet one day, they're always going to be there for you."

And while the Buera family still has a long journey ahead of them as they search for a new home, part of it will behind the wheel of their new car.