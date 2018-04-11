School staff at Eagle Arts Academy Charter school were paid Wednesday for wages owed to them from March 30th.

Six teachers sent the school board and executive director a civil theft letter notifying them if they are not paid in full for the rest of the year, they will file a lawsuit.

Eagle Arts Academy Executive Director Greg Blount said he will have the funds to pay teachers on their regular pay day this Friday. Blount is still behind on rent for the property by at least $500 thousand, but said he has been fundraising the money.

The Palm Beach County School District gave the charter 90 days to get its finances in order or the district will shut it down.

At least two teachers have quit and at least ten students have been withdrawn from the school.



