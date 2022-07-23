Watch Now
Detectives investigating after 1 person found shot inside vehicle that crashed in Wellington

2 people were transported to a local hospital
Posted at 10:37 PM, Jul 22, 2022
WELLINGTON, Fla.  — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a vehicle crash at the Village of Wellington.

The incident occurred Friday evening at Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of State Road 4.

According to PBSO, deputies arrived at the scene and found two occupants injured. One of the victims suffering from what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

It is not clear how the person was shot or their condition.

Both occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

