1 person hurt in Wellington crash on South Shore Boulevard closes lanes near Lake Worth Road

WELLINGTON, Fla. - A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on South Shore Boulevard closed the road near the intersection of Lake Worth Road, sending one person to the hospital.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews arrived at 6:38 a.m. and found moderate damage to both vehicles.

One patient was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, said Borroto.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at about 7:15 a.m. and spotted heavy damage to the front end of a red car. A black vehicle was also stopped at the scene.