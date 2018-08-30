Congresswoman Lois Frankel hosts town hall to share ideas to stop gun violence

WELLINGTON, Fla. - What can we do to decrease gun violence in our area?

Wednesday night, nearly 80 people attended a town hall in Wellington, hosted by Congresswoman Lois Frankel, to share ideas for making the community safer.

Parents, students, and community members spoke to elected officials and school leaders.

This town hall came just days after a deadly shooting in Jacksonville, and almost two weeks after a shooting near a Wellington High School.

“Our children are frightened to go to school,” Frankel said.

Many ideas focused on reaching out to the youth in schools to prevent them from wanting to turn to violence.

One idea included new classes.

“Life skills, coping skills, anger management, conflict resolution,” one speaker recommended.

Others mentioned more mental health resources in schools.

“Having SRO’s in every school, great, we have an officer, fantastic, so my kid can have a meltdown.

Where’s the support for them?” One mother said.

Some students gave ideas as well. One said not all students know about the resources available to them.

"Although we have posters on the wall, right now our entire lives revolve around our cell phones...So if we could get a Facebook page or Instagram page, or if you need help from the youth I am all hands on deck,” one student said.

Frankel and other community members took away several good ideas.

“The bottom line is this, there’s lots to be done and it really gives you kind of optimism because you know there is so much more we can do,” Frankel said.