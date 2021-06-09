Boil water notice issued for parts of Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Wellington following a water main break.

The notice is in effect for residents on 13307 Polo Club Rd; Units C 101-106 & C 202-206 and 13334 Polo Club Rd; Units 233-333 & 232-332.

The notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of bacteriological samples have produced satisfactory results.

According to the Wellington Utilities Department, signs are being placed around the community to alert residents. Affected residents will find a yellow door hanger on their front door Wednesday, June 9, with instructions.

Once the boil water notice is lifted, those residents will find a green door hanger on their front door to let them know the water is safe to drink.

The following procedures must be observed while a “BOIL WATER NOTICE” is in effect:

TAP WATER

Do not serve water from faucets until local health authorities advise the water is safe for consumption. Use only bottled water from an approved source and/or boiled tap water. Boil water at a rolling boil for one minute to kill infectious organisms.

An alternative method for areas without power is to mix 8 drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented household bleach per gallon of water and allow it to stand for 30 minutes. If the water is cloudy in appearance, add 16 drops (1/4 teaspoon) and let stand for 30 minutes. (Water will not be toxic, but may have a chlorine odor and taste.)

MAKING, BEVERAGE & WATER VENDING

Ice bagged or made prior to the issuance of the boil water notice may be used.

Ice produced in ice machines after the issuance of a boil water notice must be discarded and machines not restarted until the water supply is deemed safe by the local health authority. Sanitize the interior of the ice machine, ice trays, and built-in ice-makers with two teaspoons (100+ ppm) of household bleach in one gallon of water prior to restarting the ice machine or ice-maker.

Disconnect or turn off water vending machines, drinking fountains, misters, ice-making units, and soda machines and prevent their use.

Filters in water lines should be replaced if the water supplier detected bacteria in the water samples or if debris accumulation is observed in the filter(s). Information regarding the presence of bacteria will be provided by your water supplier or through the news media.

HANDWASHING

Do not use tap water for handwashing. Use only bottled water from an approved source and/or boiled (and safely cooled) tap water. After proper handwashing, use a sanitizing solution on the hands. This may be accomplished by using a commercial hand sanitizing lotion that requires no rinse or a chlorine bleach solution of two teaspoons of household bleach in one gallon of water. Single-use gloves may be used to provide additional protection after proper handwashing.

No bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food is allowed while boil water notice is in effect.

COOKING & CLEANING

Food equipment and utensils and food-contact surfaces that must be cleaned in place (does not fit into a three-compartment sink), may be cleaned with steam with no additives, a sanitizing mix of bottled or boiled water and bleach (50-100 ppm), or other approved sanitizing solution.

Do not use tap water for food processing or food preparation until the BOIL WATER NOTICE is lifted by local authorities. Use only bottled water from an approved source and/or boiled tap water for these purposes.

DISHWASHING/WAREWASHING