'A heart of gold:' College football player dies after collapsing on Wellington field, family says

Wellington community members are holding a vigil tonight for Denali Smith of Wellington, who collapsed while practicing on Monday.

His mother Latoya Mills said Smith had attended Wellington High School. He was a senior college student and football player for Graceland University in Iowa.

On Monday, Smith was in town practicing with a friend at Wellington High — when he suddenly collapsed.

The family said Smith was taken to Wellington Medical Center and died the following morning. Mills said Smith’s cause of death is being determined.

However, Mills told WPTV she is staying strong for her son, as today would have been his 21st birthday.

“Honestly, I would like to thank him for choosing me to be his mom," stated Mills. "That’s what I would like to say to him. I’m honored. It’s just an absolute honor. He’s the best human being I know.”

Mills remembers her son as a leader, full of joy, and adds he would light up any room he walked into.

The vigil will get started at Wellington High School at 7 p.m. — giving friends and family a chance to remember Smith’s life.