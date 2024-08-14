'A check on my agenda:' 10-year-old sang national anthem at Dolphins preseason game

We hear it before every sporting event.

And many have dreams of singing in front of thousands.

“Oh, it was a dream come true. It was so cool. A check on my agenda.”

WPTV Morris at the Dolphins preseason game on Friday, Aug. 9.

Wellington's Cheyenne Morris is 10 years old. And she credits her singing ambition to Olivia Rodrigo.

“Her feelings, her heartbreak just comes into me and it’s like, I just really love this. That’s kind of what made me wonder what I could do with this," she told WPTV.

Morris is talented. But not just her singing.

She is quite the athlete in flag football.

For her mom and dad — they couldn’t be happier, knowing whatever path she takes will be filled with glory.

High School Spanish River's flag football team gets a Dolphins halftime stage Kendall Hyde

“I love seeing her do what she loves to do," said her mother, Cameron Morris. "Whether it’s singing, football or both. You know maybe down the road she will get a scholarship and be able to play flag football for a while. She could also use singing and turn that into a career maybe one day.”

For her father and coach Chris Morris, he knows the path is unclear for the future, but is excited for what’s in store.

“It’s pretty cool seeing her compete and also live in the moment," he said. "Which is great for a 10-year-old. If things progress beyond here with football or singing, I’m sure she will be ready when that moment comes.”