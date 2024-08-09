'A bit aggravating:' VillageWalk of Wellington residents ask for sound barrier walls

Residents of Wellington's VillageWalk meet with state leaders and Florida Turnpike officials tonight, to request sound barrier walls.

Longtime neighbors say their homes border the turnpike — and loud noise from trucks, motorcycles and cars is disrupting their peace.

"I myself installed hurricane-impact windows as a dual purpose," stated resident Jeff Tarte. "Weather being one but also for the sound."

Palm Beach Gardens Noise pollution from I-95, Turnpike overwhelms neighborhood Todd Wilson

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the federal requirement for sound walls near residential neighborhoods is 66 decibels.

But HOA president Bruce Ciarlariello says his home has reached more than 80 decibels.

WPTV HOA president Bruce Ciarlariello says his home has reached more than 80 decibels.

“It’s a bit aggravating," shared Ciarlariello. "Living here for 18-plus years in serenity and not having a lot of noise, to what we’re dealing with today, it changes your lifestyle.”

Ciarlariello says two sound barriers have been approved in the north and south part of his neighborhood — and now his area wants the same.

He adds they have been previously denied sound barrier walls twice, and hopes Florida Turnpike officials reconsider a noise study after tonight’s gathering.