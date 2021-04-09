77-year-old man killed in Wellington crash with 17-year-old driver

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A 77-year-old man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle wreck near Wellington High School, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Greenview Shores Boulevard and Chatsworth Village Drive.

Investigators said a 2015 Mercedes GLA250 SUV driven by a 17-year-old boy was heading northbound on Greenview Shores Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

A 2009 Lexus ES 350 sedan was heading westbound on Chatsworth Village Drive and stopped in the left turn lane at the intersection with Greenview Shores Boulevard.

PBSO said as both vehicles entered the intersection, a collision occurred with the front of the Mercedes violently impacting the driver's side of the Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as Jerome Goldman, 77, of Wellington was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old boy was transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious injuries.

The PBSO report states that charges are pending in the crash.