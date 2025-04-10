2 students at Polo Park Middle School in Wellington arrested after 'threatening messages'

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Two students at Polo Park Middle School in Wellington face criminal charges after an exchange involving threatening messages, according to a statement from the school's principal.

Dr. Jennifer Galindo, the principal of the school, said the messages were about "an individual" on their school campus. However, she did not elaborate on what the messages entailed.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | April 10, 10am

"Thankfully, there is no credible or ongoing threat to the safety of our students, staff, or school," Galindo said.

The students who were arrested are also subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

The School District of Palm Beach County said that school police referred the matter to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

No other details about the arrests were immediately available.

In Florida, making a threat against a school community is a second-degree felony, regardless of whether the threat is made in writing, online or as a joke.

Below is the full statement sent to families and school staff members: