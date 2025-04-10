2 students at Polo Park Middle School in Wellington arrested after 'threatening messages'

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Two students at Polo Park Middle School in Wellington face criminal charges after an exchange involving threatening messages, according to a statement from the school's principal.
Dr. Jennifer Galindo, the principal of the school, said the messages were about "an individual" on their school campus. However, she did not elaborate on what the messages entailed.
"Thankfully, there is no credible or ongoing threat to the safety of our students, staff, or school," Galindo said.
The students who were arrested are also subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.
The School District of Palm Beach County said that school police referred the matter to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
No other details about the arrests were immediately available.
In Florida, making a threat against a school community is a second-degree felony, regardless of whether the threat is made in writing, online or as a joke.
Below is the full statement sent to families and school staff members:
"Good afternoon, Polo Park Middle School families and staff,
Following an investigation by law enforcement, two students suspected of exchanging threatening messages about an individual on our campus have been arrested. Thankfully, there is no credible or ongoing threat to the safety of our students, staff, or school.
The students involved now face criminal charges and will also be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. In Florida, making a threat against a school community is a second-degree felony, regardless of whether the threat is made in writing, online, or as a joke.
The School District takes these matters extremely seriously and pursues the most severe disciplinary consequences, including expulsion, for any student who threatens the safety of a school community.
Families, please take this as a reminder to talk with your children about the serious responsibilities that come with using phones and social media. A single poor decision or impulsive decision can lead to life-altering consequences.
We continue to encourage students to report any suspicious or concerning activity to a trusted adult or through the FortifyFL app. Your partnership is invaluable in reinforcing school safety and helping students understand the real-world consequences of their words and actions.
Thank you for your continued support of Polo Park Middle School.
Dr. Jennifer Galindo
Principal, Polo Park Middle School"