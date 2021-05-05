Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is hitting the road once again to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine for veterans and their loved ones in the Treasure Coast.

On Wednesday, the agency is joining forces with the Mid Florida Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie for a one day vaccine distribution.

This event is open to all veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

Both the Moderna and single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.

Walk-ins will be accepted until 4 p.m. at the center.

Buzz Bryan, Outreach Coordinator for the VA, said he continues to encourage all veterans to take advantage of the free service to help get back to some sort of normalcy.

“If we want to get out of the isolation and some of the circumstances that we've been in over the year plus now, I think it's important to get vaccinated not only for yourself, for your loved ones families and friends for our veteran communities and thier families. I think its important to have that extra layer of protection,” Bryan said.

Second dose Moderna shots will be distributed on June 2 at the center.

For more information, click here.

