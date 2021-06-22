Watch
Trump or DeSantis? Palm Beach County Republicans offer thoughts on 2024 presidential race

'A lot of people still love Trump,' voter says
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beat former President Donald Trump in a straw poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jun 22, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2024 presidential race is still more than three years away but Florida's governor is already making news.

Last weekend, national conservatives picked Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump as a candidate for the country's top office.

MORE: What happens if Gov. Ron DeSantis leaves office to become president?

Jim McCann of Palm Beach County says choosing between DeSantis and Trump is not easy.

"I don't know about that one yet tough one," McCann said.

Talk of DeSantis running for president has suddenly become a hot topic for 2024.

"He's moving along, but a lot of people still love Trump. I'm one of them," McCann said.

Among GOP voters in Palm Beach County, there are differing views on which Florida man might be better to run in 2024.

"Me, personally, I think Trump will just die out and fade away," voter Al Box said.

National Republican media strategist Adam Goodman said while it's an early look at 2024, many national Republicans are now viewing DeSantis favorably for handling the pandemic in Florida.

"Look at this as another installment in an ongoing screen test for the governor of Florida about whether or not he has national caliber or national chops," Goodman said.

