Travelers hit airports, roads for Memorial Day weekend

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Travelers at Palm Beach International Airport said flights were packed on Friday to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

Bags were packed and people were feeling good.

"I’m doing my bachelorette party," said Heather McCrary from Atlanta.

For McCrary, this is round two.

"It canceled my wedding last year," McCrary said.

McCrary said the COVID-19 vaccine and an ease on restrictions are giving her a second shot at her dream wedding.

"The plane was full," said Ingrid Sarate.

Sarate flew from New York City with her children to visit her mother-in-law, a reunion that was more than one year in the making.

"She misses her grandchildren, she’s depressed, she’s really depressed," Sarate said

Ingrid said she and her mother and law are fully vaccinated. Now there are only two items left on her checklist.

“The pool and the beach," Sarate said.

Over at that West Palm Beach Tri-Rail station, Janelle Myrick said she’s holding off on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, so this holiday she will still be taking precautions.

"Have a little barbecue. It’s a four-generation house so not that big, kind of thing," Myrick said.

Then there’s Linda Kacmarski, gassing up for a good time.

"My nieces are in from Brooklyn, Nashville and Buffalo," Kacmarski said. “They have been pretty much locked away. They are so happy. We’ve been to the beach and pool, and they are having fun downtown.”

You will still see plenty of masks inside PBIA as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending that all passengers continue to wear masks on planes.