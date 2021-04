PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — The show must go on!

That's what students a the G-Star School of the Arts are saying as they take the stage virtually to perform William Shakespeare's classic play "The Taming of The Shrew."

The school is performing online shows both Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets for $12.

WPTV Reporter Josh Navarro is speaking with staff and students at the school about the play. Watch his story on NewsChannel 5 at 5.