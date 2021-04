Strong storms are causing power outages for many customers across South Florida.

According to FPL's Power Tracker, as of 4:41 p.m. 25,552 customers in Palm Beach County were dealing with a power outage, 1,245 customers in St. Lucie County, 561 customers in Okeechobee County, 432 customers in Indian River County and 6,224 were affected in Martin County.

