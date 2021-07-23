South Florida woman creates 'BeLoved Box' to help people struggling with their mental health

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

A South Florida woman has come up with a unique way to help people struggling with their mental health.

These days Danie Spikes is all smiles, but she says before she could find joy she had to acknowledge her pain.

“I didn’t realize I was depressed, I didn’t realize I had anxiety,” she said.

Spikes says the first step for her was reflecting on her trauma.

“I was sexually assaulted and it really took a toll on my mental health,” Spikes said.

That’s when she started the BeLoved Box Company.

“A premium fragrance and wellness brand that believes in bringing the experiences that matter most and reconnecting you to the relationships that matter most,” she said

From self-care, to a box for couples, Spikes says the goal is to help people navigate their feelings.

“We include couple’s questions or self-care coaching questions that match the fragrance so when you go to our website and you choose to be calm you are really making an intentional decision,” she said.

According to the American Psychological Association 35 percent of Black women have experienced some form of sexual violence during their lifetime. Spikes says using Facebook and Instagram she’s been able to connect with other survivors from around the globe.

“When we feel better we do better and when we feel loved and feel appreciated whether it’s self-love, self-care or couples care,” she said. “We are able to show up, not only for ourselves, but our community.”