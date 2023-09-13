Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Vehicle rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus near Royal Palm Beach

No injuries reported, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says
No injuries were reported after a vehicle rear ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 11:02:03-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — No injuries were reported after a vehicle rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning, fire rescue officials said.

Firefighters responded to the crash near Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and 41st Court North, located just north of Royal Palm Beach, at about 9 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a white van that had collided with the back of a Palm Beach County school bus. Aerial video showed substantial damage to the hood of the van.

When firefighters arrived they said all of the bus occupants had safely exited the bus.

The students were evaluated and no one was hurt, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they put out a small fire in the engine of the van.

It's unclear if anyone will be cited in the wreck.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7